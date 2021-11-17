State Street Corp Sells 64,798 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.63% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $31,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a P/E ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

