Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,406 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.61% of Steel Dynamics worth $74,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

