Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $305,919.36 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STEM stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 519,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,654. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

