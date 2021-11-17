Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,664. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

