Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,664. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
