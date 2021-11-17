Stephens Boosts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $137.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Frank Co increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,019,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 119,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,739,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

