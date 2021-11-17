stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00091845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,418.61 or 1.00711019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.21 or 0.06991270 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

