Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

