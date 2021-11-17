Stifel Nicolaus Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $149.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

BRKS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 44,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $323,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

