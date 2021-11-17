Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 17th (BIG, BLDP, CDNS, CMP, CTIC, CUE, DM, DSP, JGLCF, MDGL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 17th:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s dismal performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Comps declined sharply 13.2%. Continued supply chain and freight headwinds, as well as other inflationary pressures hurt the company’s results. Management also cautioned about supply chain headwinds to continue into Fall and Holiday. Consequently, Big Lots issued a bleak outlook for the third quarter and fiscal 2021. Nonetheless, Big Lots has been experiencing strength in its Operation North Star strategy and is focused on its key drivers including customer growth, merchandise productivity and store count. Its e-commerce business also bodes well.”

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $196.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cadence’s performance is being driven by strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and functional verification suite. The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in the semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. The company raised 2021 revenue guidance on strong performance in the third quarter. Increasing costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins at least in the near term. Supply chain and logistics disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market along with significant forex volatility are other concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JS Global Lifestyle (OTC:JGLCF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). Mizuho issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a hold rating.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. Moffett Nathanson currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

