Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,667 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,089% compared to the average daily volume of 1,675 put options.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

