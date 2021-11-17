Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Valvoline Call Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,857% compared to the typical daily volume of 395 call options.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,033 shares of company stock worth $326,707. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

VVV stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 54,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

