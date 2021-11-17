Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,368 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,695% compared to the typical volume of 1,135 call options.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Shares of SPI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 243,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPI Energy by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SPI Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.