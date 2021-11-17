Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $266,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 3,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

