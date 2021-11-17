StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. StoneCastle Financial has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $71,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

