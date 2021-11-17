Storj Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002818 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $597.12 million and $203.88 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00228079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,428,441 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

