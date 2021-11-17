Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of SRMLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

