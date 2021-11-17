Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Sells $33,174.00 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 23,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
