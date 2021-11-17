Streamit Coin (STREAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $52,743.11 and $16.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

