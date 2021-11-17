Strike (STRK) Price Tops $50.72 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Strike has a market cap of $152.74 million and $8.08 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $50.72 or 0.00084000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,409.41 or 1.00045409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.89 or 0.06935653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.