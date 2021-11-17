Strike (STRK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.63 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Strike has a market cap of $154.26 million and $45.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.23 or 0.00085130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.56 or 1.00488624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.19 or 0.07102873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

