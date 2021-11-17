Substratum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,222.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $2,222.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00222755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010762 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

