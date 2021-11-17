Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,562. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

