Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Qualys stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,562. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.