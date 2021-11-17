Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

