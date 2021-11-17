Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Down 1.4%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.06. 11,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

