Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 5,464 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $320,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.