Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce $178.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.52 million and the lowest is $150.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $37.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $516.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.29 million to $581.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $849.15 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $979.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

