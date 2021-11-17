SuperFarm Market Capitalization Achieves $544.89 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $544.89 million and $46.90 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012080 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

