Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.83

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 263005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The stock has a market cap of C$101.12 million and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. acquired 301,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,593.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,470,000.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.