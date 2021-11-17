Superior Plus Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.86.

SPB stock opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

