SuperLauncher 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90,569.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $90,569.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00089717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,027.12 or 1.00508320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.69 or 0.07068716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,457 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.