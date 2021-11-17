Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.25

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 239496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 10.1% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 309,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 109,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

