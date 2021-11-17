Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $708.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $680.00 to $708.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.56.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $647.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.90. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

