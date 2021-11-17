Susquehanna Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $708.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $680.00 to $708.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.73.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $647.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.