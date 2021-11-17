Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $880.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.