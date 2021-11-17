SwftCoin Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00223622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.