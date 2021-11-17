Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.40. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 60,249 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

