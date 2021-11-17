Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Switch worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,521,526 shares of company stock worth $38,578,213. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

