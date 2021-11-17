SWYFT (SWYFTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,800.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. SWYFT has a total market cap of $8,734.50 and $4,800.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SWYFT has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

