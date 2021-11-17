Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.81. Sylogist shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

