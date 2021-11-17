Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 0.6% Higher

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €127.15 ($149.59) and last traded at €127.05 ($149.47). 188,259 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €126.25 ($148.53).

The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €118.30 and its 200 day moving average is €117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

