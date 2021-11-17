SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $2,256.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00311682 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006604 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

