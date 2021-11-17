SyncFab (MFG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,428.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00221974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

MFG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

