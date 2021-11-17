Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 414 ($5.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 514.05. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

