Syscoin Price Up 14.5% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $276.20 million and $13.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.23 or 0.00370898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,590,956 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

