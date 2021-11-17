Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $397,222.98 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 29,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $397,222.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 817,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

