Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Purchases $198,800.50 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Jan Berger acquired 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 817,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,714. The company has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
