Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Purchases $198,800.50 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Jan Berger acquired 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 817,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,714. The company has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

