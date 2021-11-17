Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 25,663 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 25,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $347,477.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,714. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

