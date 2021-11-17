Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 25,663 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 25,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $347,477.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,714. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.