Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 40,828 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 40,828 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $528,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRHC traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 817,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,714. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

