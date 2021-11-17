Tachyon Protocol Price Tops $0.0420 on Top Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $625,381.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

