Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Shares Up 0.4%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 88,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 179,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

